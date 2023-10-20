Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, October 20, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Supreme Court to hear Atiku’s application on fresh evidence against Tinubu Monday

The Supreme Court has fixed October 23 for the hearing of the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, challenging President Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 election.Read more

2. Ondo PDP calls on Assembly to begin impeachment process against Gov Akeredolu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has called on the state House of Assembly to begin the process of impeaching the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu for being away from the state for a long time.Read more

3. Tinubu appoints Issa-Onilu as NOA chief, names DGs for NTA, FRCN, others

President Bola Tinubu has appointed the former spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lanre Issa-Onilu, as the Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA).Read more

4. #ENDSARS: Police warns against gathering around Lekki tollgate

The Lagos State Police Command on Thursday warned youths in the state to stay away from the Lekki tollgate as they prepare to mark the third anniversary of the #ENDSARS protest in the state.Read more

5. No teacher should earn below N250,000/month, Reps makes case for salary increase for teachers

The House of Representatives Committee on University Education has advocated for an increase in the salaries of teachers from primary to the tertiary levels.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, October 19, 2023

6. Tinubu withdraws 24-year-old Imam’s nomination as FERMA chairman

President Bola Tinubu has withdrawn the nomination of Imam Kashim Ibrahim Imam as the chairman of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).Read more

7. Israeli minister takes responsibility for Hamas attack

The Israeli Defence Minister, Youvi Gallant, has taken responsibility for the October 7 attack by the Palestinian militant group, Hamas.Read more

8. Peter Okoye drums support for bedridden Nollywood actor Mr Ibu

Peter Okoye aka Mr P, one-half of reunited music group, P Square has taken to social media to drum up support for bedridden Nollywood actor John Okafor popularly known as Mr Ibu.Read more

9. IGP approves posting of police PROs to commands, formations

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, has approved the posting of Police Public Relations Officers to commands and formations across the country.Read more

10. Saudi Arabia looks to host 2035 Women’s World Cup

Having officially launched their bid to host the 2034 Men’s World Cup, Saudi Arabia had again expressed its interest in the women’s competition.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now