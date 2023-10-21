Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, October 21, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Tinubu approves release of varsity lecturers’ four months withheld salaries

President Bola Tinubu has approved the payment of four out of eight months withheld salaries of members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).Read more

2. Oil alone can’t make Nigeria rich, Sanusi says, proffers solutions to economic recovery

Former Governor ofthe Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the 14th Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has given a recipe for Nigeria’s economic growth and recovery.Read more

3. LIKE varsity lecturers, Tinubu waives ‘no work, no pay’ order for resident doctors

President Bola Tinubu has approved the waiver of the “No Work, No Pay” order instituted against members of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) by the Federal Government.Read more

4. Anyaoku advocates a new constitution to address Nigeria’s challenges

A former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Emeka Anyaoku, said on Friday Nigeria was in dire need of a new constitution to address its numerous challenges.Read more

5. #EndSARS ANNIVERSARY: Amnesty claims 15 protesters still detained, as celebrities lead peace walk

Amnesty International, on Friday, stated that three years after the #EndSARS demonstration in 2020, fifteen demonstrators from that event were still being arbitrarily detained.Read more

6. Nigerian govt to begin overhaul of Third Mainland Bridge’s asphalt layer January 2024

The Federal Government will begin a comprehensive overhaul of the Third Mainland Bridge asphalt layers in January next year.Read more

7. Ex-councillor, policemen killed as suspected armed robbers raid three banks in Benue

Suspected armed robbers on Friday raided three banks in the Otukpo local government area of Benue State and killed seven people.Read more

8. Nigeria’s defence headquarters claims troops killed 37 suspected terrorists in one week

The Defence Headquarters claimed on Friday troops operating in various theatre commands across the country killed 37 suspected terrorists and arrested 124 others in one week.Read more

9. ‘Bamise died from trauma of the head,’ Pathologist tells court in the trial of BRT driver

A pathologist at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Prof. Sunday Shoyemi, said on Friday that the late 22-year-old fashion designer, Oluwabamise Ayanwole, died from a blunt force trauma on the head.Read more

10. Doctor says Osimhen may be sidelined for a month

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen could be away from the sport for around a month, according to popular orthopedic doctor Matteo Vitali.Read more

