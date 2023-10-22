Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, October 22, 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. ‘Supreme Court can accept fresh evidence on presidential election dispute,’ Atiku tells Tinubu
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, said on Saturday nothing should stop the Supreme Court from accepting his fresh evidence against President Bola Tinubu in the ongoing dispute over the outcome of the February 25 election.Read more
2. Jega recommends stripping of president’s power to appoint INEC chairman
The former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, on Saturday recommended measures to free the commission from partisanship.Read more
3. REVIEW: Will Olukoyede drink from the poisoned chalice called EFCC?
When Mr. Olanipekun Olukoyede was confirmed as the substantive Chairman of the EFCC by the Senate on Wednesday, October 18, he made all the politically correct noise expected of him and promised to fight corruption to a standstill.Read more
4. IPOB to Ohanaeze: Don’t work against actualisation of Biafra
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Saturday warned the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohaneze Ndigbo, not to frustrate the push for the actualization of the sovereign state of Biafra.Read more
5. Katsina Gov, Radda, advocates for AK47, RPGs for civilians
Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has called on the Federal Government to allow citizens to buy and own weapons such as AK-47 rifles and Rocket Propelled Grenades (RPGs) for self-defence, just like bandits and terrorists have access to guns.Read more
6. P&ID’s $11bn suit against Nigeria gets judgement date
The UK Business and Property Court has fixed Monday, October 23, to deliver judgement in an $11 billion case instituted by Process & Industrial Developments (P&ID) Ltd against the Federal Government of Nigeria.Read more
7. Taraba, Borno pay highest as petrol price soars by over 200% in one year
The average retail price of a litre of petrol soared by over 200 percent as the country grapples with the chronic effects of inflation.Read more
8. Principal, vice principal arrested after student punished with 105 lashes died in Kaduna
Police operatives in Kaduna have arrested the principal and vice principal of a secondary school over the death of one of the students in the state.Read more
9. Abducted corps member regain freedom, remaining 7 still in captivity
One of the eight National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members abducted by suspected bandits in Zamfara State has regained her freedom.Read more
10. Arsenal fight back from two goals down to draw against Chelsea
Arsenal fought back from two goals down to secure a point from their Premier League encounter with Chelsea on Saturday night.Read more
