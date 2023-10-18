JUST IN: Senate confirms Olukoyede as EFCC chairman

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Ola Olukoyede as the executive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

His confirmation came after his screening by the “committee of the whole”.

The appointment of the Muhammad Hammajoda was also confirmed as the secretary of the EFCC and Halima Shehu as the chief executive officer (CEO) of National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA).

READ ALSO:Protesters storm NASS, warns Senate against confirmation of Olukoyede as EFCC Chair

Ripples Nigeria reports that the appointment of Olukoyede came nearly four months after President Tinubu suspended the erstwhile Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa.

It will also be recalled that Olukoyede’s appointment had elicited different reactions from Nigerians, with many kicking against it, insisting that he was not qualified for the office.

Ripples Nigeria also reports that a civil society organisation protested to the National Assembly on Tuesday, where they submitted a protest letter to the Senate against his appointment.

