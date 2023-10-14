Nigerian govt gives five-year deadline to end wheat importation

Minister of Agriculture, Abubakar Kyari, has given a five-year deadline for Nigeria to end the importation of wheat which he says is gulping the country’s foreign reserves.

Kyari who spoke to journalists after inspecting assorted seed wheat productions in Kano on Friday, expressed satisfaction that the local production was the vital component of the farming, noting that efforts being made by the Federal Government would end the importation of wheat seeds in the next four to five years.

The Minister added that the FG had worked out strategies to give out 50 per cent subsidy to wheat farmers in the upcoming dry farming season to ensure massive production of the grain in the country.

“We are fully committed towards massive wheat production in the upcoming dry seasons farming for local and foreign export actions,” he said, explaining that President Bola Tinubu’s renewed agenda was aimed at making sure that Nigeria secured food production.

“Jigawa State has shown a lot of interest in wheat farming by providing 40,000 hectares of land for wheat farming, closing on the 70,000 hectares set aside by the Federal Government to achieve this year.

“The breeder and foundation seeds were checked before it became satisfied to phase out wheat importation before next year’s irrigation farming. This is because importation of wheat is taking a lot of Nigeria’s foreign reserves.”

“In the next four to five years, with the programmes set out, Nigeria will completely stop importation of wheat seeds and be self-sufficient, which would enhance food production and security,” Kyari added.

