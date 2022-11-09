Again, Buhari’s minister claims Nigeria is not experiencing food shortage despite flood incidents

The Minister of Agriculture, Mohammed Mahmood, said on Wednesday Nigeria was not experiencing food shortage despite the recent flooding which damaged farmlands across the country.

The minister disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in Abuja.

He said though inflation was taking a toll on the country, Nigeria would not experience food shortage as the Federal Government had put in place measures to mitigate against such an occurrence.

The minister had last month declared Nigeria was not experiencing food shortage despite the increase in the price of staple foods in the country.

He said: “Yes, I have said time and time again. Currently, we do not have food shortage, there is no food shortage. Yes, we have high prices in some commodities and inflation is currently the same, just about everywhere around the world, for different reasons.

“We still have the after effect of COVID-19 where supply chains have not totally opened. Climate change is an issue. And the current Ukraine and Russian war, there are a number of things. Different countries are tackling it based on their own peculiarity but currently it is a world phenomenon.

“The President Muhammadu Buhari government is not resting on its oars to address the situation. I have also mentioned, one of the things is to make sure, first of all, that there is food in the country.

“That’s why we are making sure that we’ll do the dry season farming. We know that a lot of farmlands have been flooded and will lose some crops from the rainy season.”

