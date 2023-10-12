Panic as fuel tanker explodes in Lagos

A petro tanker exploded at the Sari Iganmu area of Lagos on Thursday night.

However, the cause of the incident and the number of casualties have not been ascertained.

The incident caused panic in the area with passersby fleeing in different directions over the intensity of the fire.

The spokesman of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services, Shakiru Amodu, confirmed the explosion in a terse statement sent to journalists.

He added that the agency’s operatives are battling frantically to put out the fire.

Amodu wrote: “Tanker fire is being combatted at the Lagos Quadrapoint Bridge, by National Arts Theater, Iganmu as Sari Iganmu and Ilupeju Fire Crews combine efforts to tame the raging fire.”

The Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) also confirmed the explosion on its X platform, formerly Twitter.

“A tanker has gone up in flames just before Iganmu bridge from Sifax. LASTMA has already alerted the @LagosRescue. Our officers at the scene are doing their best to handle the situation,” the agency stated.

