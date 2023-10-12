Gov Radda sets up panel to probe Katsina tech institute

The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, has set up a six-man panel to investigate several petitions against the management of Katsina State Institute of Technology and Management.

The committee was inaugurated on Thursday in Katsina by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Garba Faskari.

The governor said the investigation was necessary following several petitions against the management of the institute.

He charged the committee to carry out a thorough investigation and report back to the government within six weeks.

The panel is headed by Alhaji Aliyu Danja with the quintet of Alhaji Abdulsalam Sani, Alhaji Bala Daudawa, Alhaji Haliru Liman, and Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammad-Daku as members.

The governor said the office of the SSG would nominate the secretary of the panel.

Radda mandated the committee to examine the conduct of the rector, and the institute’s academic, financial, and administrative records as well as all other affairs of the school.

