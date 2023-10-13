Kwara Poly disowns two female students arrested for murder of socialite

The management of Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, has disowned two female students who were arrested and paraded on Wednesday at the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters, Abuja, over the murder of a socialite and hotel owner in the state.

Ripples Nigeria had on Thursday, reported the arrest and parade of the two ladies, Joseph Joy Adama and Vandora Davies Oreoluwa, over the murder of Adeniyi Ojo.

While addressing journalists, Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the suspects claimed to be students of the institution.

“On October 6, 2023, police operatives apprehended the two suspects, Adama and Oreoluwa, who are both students of Kwara State Polytechnic for their involvement in the robbery and murder of Mr Adeniyi Ojo,” the police spokesman said.

Also speaking to journalists, one of the suspects, Adama said she had been in a s3xual relationship with the deceased and on the day he was killed, she had connived with her friend to have a threesome with him with the intention to steal from him.

But when he refused to succumb, they drugged him and left with his phone and other valuables only to discover that he had died.

But in a press release on Thursday issued by the school’s Public Relations Officer, Halimat Garba, the management denied that the suspects were their students as they had long been rusticated from the institution over poor academic performance.

The release titled “Re: How we killed Club owner in Hotel – Female Student” reads:

“The attention of the Polytechnic Authority has been drawn to a trending story and a video clip in which two ladies named Joseph Joy Adama and Vandora Davies Oreoluwa, in the alleged murder of a hotelier in Ilorin were erroneously identified as students of the Kwara State Polytechnic.

“Our database checks showed that the two ladies had since been withdrawn from the school after their first years on account of poor academic performances. They have therefore ceased being students of our great institution.

“The Polytechnic Management states categorically that its students are good ambassadors of the institution, the state, and Nigeria at large, and will not be involved in shameful or criminal acts of any kind.”

