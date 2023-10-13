Army recovers 93 unexploded bombs in Lagos

The ongoing “Exercise Clean Sweep” has resulted in the recovery of 93 unexploded bombs (ordnance) at the Ikeja Military Cantonment in Lagos.

The exercise was flagged off on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, to disinfect the epicentre of the 2002 bomb blast at the cantonment.

According to the Army, the recovered bombs came in a variety of sizes and types.

Colonel Abdulrazaq Kazeem, Director at the Directorate of Explosives Search and Disposal, Nigeria Army Engineers, and Coordinator of EXERCISE CLEAN SWEEP, made the disclosure during his first briefing on the latest developments in the exercise on Thursday.

He stated, “So far, a total of 93 unexploded ordnance have been recovered from the site.

“Despite past clearance and disposal exercises at the site, there have been several reports of the discovery of remnants of UXOs within and around the vicinity of the bomb blast much to the detriment of the safety and security of the inhabitants of the Cantonment and environment.

“The moment we reach maximum limits of explosives within our holding area, such ordinances will be moved to the range. If we get to the explosive limits today, I will move to the range today. We would not exceed a kilogramm above the explosive limits because it is measured in kilogramme. We wouldn’t cross that line. At 93, we have not yet reached the limits,” he reiterated.

