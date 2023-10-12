Man arraigned for allegedly stealing bridge rails in Lagos

Police on Thursday arraigned a 23-year-old man, Jaji Abubakar, at the Ebute-Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly stealing bridge rails at CMS, Marina.

Abubakar was arraigned on a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

The prosecutor, ASP James Okosun, told the court that Abubakar and the others were caught removing three aluminum rails from the bridge.

He said the value of the stolen aluminum rails which belonged to the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, has not been ascertained.

READ ALSO: Man steals pot of soup blames hunger, economic hardship

The offences, according to him, contravened Sections 287 (7) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs. F. F. George, granted Abubakar bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

George directed that the sureties must provide evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State government.

She adjourned the case till November 22 for mention.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now