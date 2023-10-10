‘Don’t sleep in the theatre of operations, look for Boko Haram terrorists to kill,’ Defence chief charges troops

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, on Tuesday charged troops of Operation Hadin Kai, to deal decisively with the Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in their areas of operations.

Musa gave the directive in his address to troops at the Headquarters Theatre Command, Operation Hadin Kai, in Maiduguri, Borno State.

He said: “Don’t just come and sleep in the theatre, make sure you look for Boko Haram and kill. Anybody who comes to the theater and finishes without killing one Boko Haram is not complete.

“So you must make sure before you go (kill one), look for them, that’s the only way we can finish them completely. They should not be looking for us, we should be looking for them.

“Do not go and sit down until they attack and we repel; there is nothing like repel, go and find them and kill them.

READ ALSO: Nigerian govt says over 2,000 ex-Boko Haram terrorists graduated from deradicalisation programme

“The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria said ‘I should come and see how you are doing and to thank you. We all appreciate your sacrifices and commitments. It is not easy to come here and leave your families and stay.

“The President said he is happy with us and wishes all the very best. He also reminds us that it is not yet over but that we are moving on the right track. If we continue the way we are going, very soon Boko Haram will come to an end.

“It is good you finish so that you all go back to your families. The only way we can do that is if we defeat Boko Haram completely. And I know we can do it because all of you are gallant soldiers. And it is a task for every Nigerian, it is not only for the Army, Navy, and Air Force alone or the police, it’s for everybody.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now