Hamas threatens to kill hostages over Israel’s planned strike on Gaza

The Palestinian militant group, Hamas, has threatened to kill the Israeli hostages if the country’s army goes ahead with the planned air strikes on the Gaza Strip.

The Hamas armed wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassem Brigades, issued the warning in a statement on Monday evening.

Israel has launched hundreds of strikes on Gaza since Saturday’s surprise attack by the militant group.

Since the fight began, over 1,000 people have been killed on both sides while the United Nations said on Monday more than 123,000 people have been displaced in the Gaza Strip.

There are at least 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza who have lived under a crippling Israeli blockade since Hamas seized power in 2007.

“Every targeting of our people without warning will be met with the execution of one of the civilian hostages.

“The enemy doesn’t understand the language of humanity and ethics, so we’ll address them in the language that they understand,” the Ezzedine al-Qassem Brigades said in the statement.

