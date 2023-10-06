CSU: Stop chasing shadows, start preparing for 2027, Nabena, ex-APC spokesman counsels Atiku

Reactions have continued to trail the release of the academic records of President Bola Tinubu to former Vice President and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the February 25, 2023 presidential election by the Chicago State University (CSU) as a former spokesman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Yekini Nabena, on Friday, counseled Atiku to stop chasing shadows.

Nabena, while asking Atiku not to take the nation back to the desert since Nigerians had moved on with the leadership of President Tinubu, urged the former vice president to start preparing for the next election, insisting that all the noise about the Chicago State University certificate was a pre-election matter that had long been forgotten.

Ripples Nigeria reports that Atiku had accused President Tinubu of forgery at a press conference on Thursday, October 5.

However, in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja, Nabena asked Atiku Abubakar “to rather start preparations for another contest in 2027 as usual rather than dragging the nation backwards.”

According to him, contrary to media propaganda by Atiku and opposition parties, “The registrar of Chicago State University CSU Caleb Westberg never said President Tinubu forged the certificate he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC in Nigeria.”

While urging the public to be careful of manipulative reports churned out by the opposition parties to cause confusion and seek public sympathy, Nabena insisted that Nigeria is a sovereign state and until the highest court of the land says otherwise, President Tinubu is still legitimately elected and will continue to pilot affairs of the country.

He however called on party members, supporters of the President and all Nigerians to disregard all attempts by the opposition parties to create unnecessary tension and make the country ungovernable.

Read also: QuickRead: Ondo Assembly plots Deputy Gov’s sack. Four other stories we tracked and why they matter

He said: “Let me use this medium to tell the former Vice President to start preparing for another election in 2027 as usual. Heating up the polity over pre-election matters will not make him President of Nigeria.

“Atiku Abubakar should know by now that Nigerians have moved on. The country is now enjoying good governance because this administration is responsive and responsible.

“See what is happening across Ministries, Departments and Agencies. Nigerians will no longer wait for months to get their international passports when they apply. Over 204,000 backlog has been cleared within three weeks. Think about the welfare packages for the elderly by the Humanitarian Affairs Ministry, the bold step to remove the fuel subsidy that has held the country hostage for a long time, government intervention in all sectors like Aviation, Health, Transport, Economy, Agriculture and security among others. This Renewed Hope Agenda is already working and Nigerians won’t allow anyone, including Atiku or Peter Obi to drag the nation back to the desert,” Nabena said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now