Allow me concentrate on retrieving my mandate at S’Court, Obi tells Atiku

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), in the 2023 election in Nigeria, Peter Obi, has told his counterpart, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to allow him concentrate on retrieving his mandate at the Supreme Court instead of dragging him into his fight with President Bola Tinubu.

Obi, made the call while responding to a plea by Atiku to join him in the legal battle challenging Tinubu’s credentials which he (Atiku) is alleging were forged.

Atiku, during a world press conference held in Abuja on Thursday where he spoke on the controversies surrounding Tinubu’s academic records, had pleaded with Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), as well as Nigerians to join him in the quest to unseat Tinubu as the President of Nigeria.

“I particularly call on Governor Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP and, the leaders of every political party in Nigeria, and, indeed, every single person who loves this country, as I do, and who wishes nothing but the best for the country, as I do, to join me in this campaign to enshrine probity, accountability and the basic principles of justice, morality and uprightness in our country and in our government. This is a task for each and every one of us,” the former Vice President had appealed.

But in his response, Obi said he would not want to be dragged into the fight as his main focus was on his own mandate which he is also battling to retrieve as he believed he won the 2023 presidential election.

In a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of LP, Obiora Ifoh, Obi said he is only focused on pursuing his case at the Supreme Court.

“The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi is presently in the Supreme Court seeking to reclaim his stolen mandate and he is only focused on that.

“He has been in the vanguard of ensuring a just nation where justice must be the watchword, and he will not stop until Nigeria achieves a leadership it truly deserves.

“Obi has pontificated severally on the need for leaders to be good role models and to live a life worthy of emulation. This he has done by publicly putting his credentials in the open for verification. Nigeria will get better when men of integrity and honour drive the affairs of the nation

“We therefore welcome every other interest willing to join us in our pursuit of a nation where justice shall reign,” the statement said.

