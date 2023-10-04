‘Tinubu who attended CSU is same person who is president of Nigeria today’, Registrar testifies before US court

The Registrar of Chicago State University (CSU), Caleb Westberg, has testified that President Bola Tinubu indeed attended the institution and graduated in 1979.

Westberg who testified on oath before a US court on Tuesday, admitted that the admission letter issued to the former Lagos State Governor when he gained admission into the school in 1977 also proved that he was a male which has put to rest speculations that the name belonged to a female.

The Registrar’s testimonies were contained in a deposition made via zoom in the office of the the legal counsel to former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, Angela Liu.

While addressing the court during the deposition, Westberg said:

“There were materials in Mr. Tinubu’s records that show he was a male in the application to CSU. Mr Tinubu identified himself as a male. His letter of admission identified him as a male. It says: ‘Dear Mr. Tinubu,’” he said in his testimony.

“We believe Bola Tinubu who attended CSU is the same person who is the president of Nigeria today. Tinubu is an unusual name in the US. He matched the records in the file against the information provided by the student or on behalf of the student.

”We believe Bola Tinubu who attended CSU is the same person who is the president of Nigeria today. The university only has diplomas that students didn’t pick up in its possession.

“I have the diploma that was made available to Mr. Enahoro-Ebah in our possession because Mr. Tinubu did not pick it up. I do not have the Diploma that was submitted to INEC in our possession because he had picked it.

“Tinubu applied to the university as a male and a letter of admission was issued to a male,” he noted.

