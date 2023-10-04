Business
Naira depreciates, exchanges for N756/$ at I&E window
The naira exchanged for N756.21 to a dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Wednesday.
The naira lost 1.48 percent compared to the N745.19 it exchanged for the dollar on Tuesday.
The open indicative rate closed at N766.82 to the dollar on Wednesday.
A spot exchange rate of N799.90 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded during the day’s trading before it settled at N756.21.
The naira sold for as low as N701 to the dollar in today’s trading.
A total of $95.70 million exchanged hands at the investors and exporters window on Wednesday.
