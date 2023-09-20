Naira Watch
Naira drops further, now N965/$1 black market
Foreign exchange authorised dealers in the investors’ and exporters’ (I&E) window slightly raised the rate of the dollar to N776.60/$1 on Tuesday, from N773.98/$1 rate reported on Monday.
The highest the United States currency was traded in the I&E window of the official market was N799.90 per dollar. Although it hit a low of N720/$1, FMDQ Exchange stated in its forex market data.
Within the hours the official market was opened, the foreign exchange dealers reported that they traded a total of $71.01 million worth of forex.
The value of forex transacted increased by $6.79 million or 10.57 per cent, compared to the $64.22 million posted at the end of the official market activities the day before, the data showed.
READ ALSO:Naira to dollar exchange rate up by N17 in official window, hits N960 in black market
Meanwhile, Aboki FX, a parallel market aggregator, reported that the rate of the dollar went up by N5, as the black market offered the USD to the public at N965/$1, against Monday’s N960.
Also the price of the pound was increased by N10 in the black market, after the British currency was sold at N1230/£1. The previous day, the UK currency was offered at a rate of N1220/£1.
The report also disclosed that the average parallel price of the euro was N1025/€1. The rate of the European currency was increased by N5, compared to the N1020/€1 rate recorded at the end of trading the preceding day.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...