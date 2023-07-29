Ex-House of Reps member, Daramola returns to APC in Ekiti

A former member of the House of Representatives from Eliti, Bimbola Daramola, has returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Daramola dumped the party for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) last year.

He was received into the party alongside his over 1,000 supporters by the APC chairman in the state, Paul Omotosho, in Ire-Ekiti Ward 2, Oye local government area of Ekiti State on Friday.

In his address, the chairman said the party would continue to wax stronger and form a formidable team in the state.

Omyosho said the return of Daramola would bring a lot to the party as one of the brightest stars in the state and the country.

He assured the former lawmaker and his supporters that they would be fully integrated into the party.

Omotosho said: “We are happy to receive and accept back to our party one of our brightest stars in Ekiti State and the country. Honourable Bimbo Daramola is an asset to our party and whenever we are writing the history of the APC in this state, it won’t be completed without him.

“We were pained and worried when left us last year due to some issues then in the party. After the general election, we started begging him to return to the party because we know what we lost. We lost so many members when he left APC and now that he has returned, our party will be stronger.

“At the point of death a few years ago, he stood with APC and said he was ready to die. He is not a stranger to us and I will say we will accept him wholeheartedly and nobody must stop him, there is no discrimination and anybody that is not happy with his coming, such person is an enemy of the state.”

On his part, Daramola commended the party chairman and Governor Oyebanji for the role played in his return to the APC and assured them that he would be more committed to the success and development of the party.

