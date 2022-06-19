APC’s feat in Ekiti motivation for more victories in 2023 elections – Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, on Sunday congratulated the party’s governorship flag bearer in Ekiti State, Abiodun Oyebanji, on his victory in Saturday’s election in the state.

Oyebanji polled 187,057 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party who garnered 82,211 votes in the election.

In a statement issued by his media office, Tinubu said Oyebanji’s tenacity had paid off with his impressive victory in the election.

The ex-Lagos State governor commended the party’s governors and members of the National Working Committee for achieving their first major electoral victory, and urged them not to relent in the efforts until the party achieves victory in the 2023 general elections.

He said: “I congratulate our Governor-elect, Abiodun Oyebanji and his Deputy, Mrs. Monisade Afuye, for their great success at the election.

READ ALSO: INEC results on Ekiti election consistent with votes cast at polling units – Yiaga

“This victory is our victory as members of the All Progressives Congress.

“I salute the people of Ekiti State for voting for progressive leadership and continuity. I commend the leadership of our party for leading APC to this major victory in Ekiti. Also deserving of praise are our party’s governors led by their Chairman and Governor of Kebbi for their hard work and tenacity to achieve victory for the party.

“This feat should motivate and inspire us as we go for more victories in the coming elections.

“I must commend the now outgoing-Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, and his team whose progressive leadership in Ekiti made it possible for APC to retain government for the next four years. I am confident that the governor will finish well and strong.

“While thanking the people of Ekiti once again for standing by APC, I urge them and indeed the generality of Nigerians to continue to maintain their faith and confidence in our party.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now