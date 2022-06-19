2023: Labour Party will field Northern Muslim as Obi’s running mate — Okupe

Dr. Doyin Okupe, a former Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to former President Goodluck Jonathan, said on Sunday the Labour Party would field a Muslim from the Northern part of the country as running mate to its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

He stated this on his verified Twitter handle.

Okupe was picked as standing running mate to the former Anambra State governor last Friday in a bid to meet the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) deadline for the submission of lists of presidential candidates and running mates by the 18 political parties in the country.

READ ALSO: Okupe confirms nomination as Obi’s temporary running mate, hints at Labour Party’s coalition with NNPP, PRP

He wrote: “My first statement in the interview with the media was that I was standing in as the VP candidate and elsewhere I explained that it’s an open process till the substitution closes. Labour Party will eventually field a Muslim from the north. End of story.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now