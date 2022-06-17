Okupe confirms nomination as Obi’s temporary running mate, hints at Labour Party’s coalition with NNPP, PRP

A former Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Doyin Okupe, said on Friday that the Labour Party has commenced talks with the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) on a coalition arrangement ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Okupe, who stated this when he featured in a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, also confirmed his nomination as the “standing” running mate to the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Details later…

