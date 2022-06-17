Tinubu submits presidential nomination forms to INEC, silent on identity of running mate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has submitted his nomination forms to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The commission had directed the 18 political parties to submit the names of their presidential candidates and their running mates by Friday.

The debate on the choice of running mates by APC and the rival Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dominated public discourse in the last few days with many Nigerians divided on the issue.

The Head of Tinubu Media Office, Tunde Rahman, who confirmed the development in a statement on Friday, said the forms were returned to INEC on June 15.

He was however silent on whether the name of his principal’s running mate was included in the form.

But there were reports that the former Lagos State governor has picked a politician from Katsina State as his running mate for next year’s election.

The statement read: “As stipulated by the electoral law and INEC guidelines and timetable, the standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress, HE Asíwájú Bola Tinubu, has returned his duly completed nomination forms to INEC.

“The forms were returned on Wednesday June 15, two days ahead of schedule.

“We wish to reiterate that HE Asíwájú Tinubu stands ready to contest the February 25, 2023, presidential election to deliver progressive good governance to our people.”

