2023: APC chieftain confirms choice of Katsina politician, Kabiru Masari, as Tinubu’s running mate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has picked a politician from Katsina State, Kabiru Masari, as his running mate for the 2023 election.

The party’s chieftain, Kabiru Faskari, confirmed the development when he featured in a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, on Friday.

He described Masari as a grassroots politician who was well-known to the former Lagos State governor and contributed significantly to the development of the party.

Faskari also allayed fears that the party has violated the country’s constitution with the decision to opt for a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had given the 18 political parties in the country the Friday deadline for submission of the lists of their presidential candidates and their running mates ahead of next year’s elections.

