Why I stepped down for Tinubu in APC primary – Amosun

The former Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, on Thursday explained why he stepped down for the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the party’s presidential primary held last week.

Amosun and six other politicians stepped down for the ex-Lagos State governor in the exercise won by the latter.

Others include the former Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio, ex-Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole, Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, and Ondo State Senator, Ajayi Borrofice.

The former governor, who addressed his supporters at a welcome rally held at the Alake palace pavilion in Abeokuta, said the Northern governors’ decision to cede the presidency to the South was behind his decision to step down for Tinubu in the primary election.

Amosun stressed that he was not desperate to be APC presidential candidate.

Read also:Opponents of APC membership revalidation have ulterior motives —Amosun

He said: “Let me tell say this categorically. You sent me to Abuja to go and work for us, I told them when I addressed them why I wanted to be president of Nigeria.

“But seeking to be president of Nigeria cannot supersede the interest of all of us in Nigeria, all of us in the south, all of us in the South-West

“It got to a point that we realised that our brother governors from the North were even rooting to say they want the presidency to go to the south.

“Then, we say, if we want the presidency to come to the south, then, all of us, we must find a way to unite, we must find a way to drop all these personal ambitions for the overall interest of all of us in the entire south and particularly, the South-West.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now