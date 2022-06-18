Tinubu writes Buhari, praises President over neutrality in APC primary

Tinubu writes Buhari, praises President for maintaining neutral stance in APC primary

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, on Saturday commended President Muhammadu Buhari for ensuring fairness in the conduct of the party’s presidential primary held on June 8 in Abuja.

The former Lagos State governor secured the party’s presidential ticket for the 2023 election after defeating 13 other aspirants including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, in the exercise held at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

In a letter he personally signed, Tinubu described Buhari as a true leader and friend who demonstrated a sense of purpose, composure, and maturity in the weeks leading to the exercise.

He stressed that Buhari’s decision to leave the contest open to all the 23 presidential aspirants had truly showed that he belonged to everybody in the party.

He assured the President of issue-focused campaigns ahead of next year’s presidential election.

The letter read: “Dear Mr. President, I bring you sincere fraternal greetings and congratulations on the successful conclusion of the special Presidential Convention of our great party, the All Progressives Congress.

“On behalf of my wife, Oluremi, and my entire family, I want to express my sincere gratitude for the very special and personal congratulatory letter you sent to me. I am deeply honored. Your words in that letter were reassuring, reenergizing, and reinvigorating.

“Your Excellency, one must admire the sense of purpose, composure, and maturity you demonstrated in the weeks and months preceding the primary elections of our great party. As aspirants and party leaders, we all pleaded with you to ‘choose’ your successor. Naturally, this is expected especially in African democracy. Up until June 6, 2022, the day of the APC presidential primaries, the whole of Nigeria, including myself, was waiting for you to announce your preferred candidate. All of us thought and believed this was a very simple matter.

“As the hours rolled by that evening, it became clear to me that all of us were your preferred candidates. As you captured it aptly in your letter to me, the ‘spirit’ of 2013 and 2014 when we created and built APC was there for all to see.

“One by one, I saw my colleagues and partners stand on the podium, full of the same passion and patriotic zeal they had in 2013/2014, presenting their ideas on how to build on your successful legacy. Back then, as it is now, we were from all parts of the country, all tribes, and all religions. We all had deep personal and strong bonds with you. We were together back then and our bonds remained strong up till now.

“Mr. President, as the night of June 6 turned to the morning of June 7, I fully understood and appreciated your stance. ‘You belonged to everybody in the party and you belonged to none of the individual candidates of the party.’ A true leader, brother, and friend.”

