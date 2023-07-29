Kanu’s lawyer, Ejimako, denies allegations by Ekpa, alleges Finland-based agitator begged to speak with Gov Mbah

Special Counsel to the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Aloy Ejimakor, has debunked allegations by Finland-based Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa, that he is is being manipulated and intimated by Nigerian officials to turn against him and the Biafran project.

The self-styled Prime Minister of the Biafra Republic Government in Exile (BRGIE) had, in a series of tweets, accused Ejimakor of working against him and begging him to have a conversation with Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah.

He also shared a screenshot of his alleged chat with the lawyer.

But in a rebuttal on Saturday on his Twitter handle, Ejimakor alleged that Ekpa was the one who chatted him on WhatsApp on July 19 demanding to speak with the Enugu governor, Mbah.

Posting screenshots of the alleged conversations, Ejimakor said:

“Simon, these screenshots would prove that on 19th July, you begged me to facilitate your desperation to speak with Gov Mba, but I used my ‘number six’ to frustrate it because I knew you will ask him for money in return for betraying MNK. That’s why you disobeyed his order.”

The war of words came following a letter purportedly written by Kanu where he told Ekpa to desist from giving orders for sit-at-home protests in the South-East region of the country.

The letter had also warned Ekpa to stop antagonising governors and politicians from the region.

