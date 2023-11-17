Committee chaired by ex-military leader, Abubakar, bemoans violence, vote-buying during off-cycle polls

The National Peace Committee, chaired by former Head of State Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, denounced on Thursday various acts of violence, intimidation, and vote-buying during last Saturday’s off-cycle governorship elections in the states of Imo, Kogi, and Bayelsa.

In a statement on Thursday, the peace committee said, “We are not unaware of the glitches recorded during the elections. Sadly, we have noted that some of the old ways remain and ordinary people continue to collude with corrupt members of society to stall the processes of our elections.

“The persistence of the culture of vote-buying, intimidation, and voter apathy, among others are disturbing. A democratic culture will only grow if we participate in cleaning up the process of our elections because, in the end, we are the victims. The corruption of the process will lead to the emergence of corrupt leaders if we collude with merchants of corruption.”

Read Also: Obi challenges Tinubu to give details of liabilities inherited from Buhari

The body, however, said was “grateful to all critical stakeholders who worked round the clock to ensure that the elections are free, fair and credible.”

It said, “Our appreciation goes to the staff of INEC, security agencies, traditional rulers, leaders of political parties, non-governmental organisations, civil society groups, the media and others who ensured the success of the elections in the three states.

“We express our gratitude to voters in the states for defying obstacles and threats by performing their civic duties. We encourage our people to remain resilient and to use our experiences to correct the mistakes in the process of our elections.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now