Politics
Abdulsalami counsels IPOB, Yoruba Nation group, others
A former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd) on Thursday urged the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Yoruba Nation agitators to embrace Nigeria’s diversity and other enduring attributes.
Abdulsalami, who made the call at the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) Legacy Dialogue 2021 in Minna, Niger State, urged the separatist groups to maintain the unity of Nigeria by exposing the people behind insecurity in the country.
The ex-military ruler insisted that the best option for the country in its current state was to remain united.
He said: “Even if you break Nigeria now, how are you going to do? When everybody, every Nigerian, anywhere you go in the village, you will find a Hausa man, a Yoruba man, an Igbo man, Itsekiri, and so on and so forth.
READ ALSO: Former Head of State, Abdulsalami denies links with terrorists
“So, when you say you divide, where do you draw the line with the inter-marriages and so on and so forth? It is going to be difficult.
“I advice Nigerians that all hands should be on deck to address the menace, calling on Nigerians to expose perpetrators of insecurity.
“So, let us expose them to the authorities and let us put our hands on deck to tackle the security challenges.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...