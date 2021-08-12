Abdulsalami counsels IPOB, Yoruba Nation group, others

A former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd) on Thursday urged the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Yoruba Nation agitators to embrace Nigeria’s diversity and other enduring attributes.

Abdulsalami, who made the call at the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) Legacy Dialogue 2021 in Minna, Niger State, urged the separatist groups to maintain the unity of Nigeria by exposing the people behind insecurity in the country.

The ex-military ruler insisted that the best option for the country in its current state was to remain united.

He said: “Even if you break Nigeria now, how are you going to do? When everybody, every Nigerian, anywhere you go in the village, you will find a Hausa man, a Yoruba man, an Igbo man, Itsekiri, and so on and so forth.

“So, when you say you divide, where do you draw the line with the inter-marriages and so on and so forth? It is going to be difficult.

“I advice Nigerians that all hands should be on deck to address the menace, calling on Nigerians to expose perpetrators of insecurity.

“So, let us expose them to the authorities and let us put our hands on deck to tackle the security challenges.”

