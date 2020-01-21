Nigeria presently at a crossroad – Abdusalami

Nigeria is presently at a crossroad with the multifarious challenges confronting it, a former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd), said on Tuesday.

Abdulsalami, who stated this in Kaduna during the annual award dinner organized by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation, noted that the prevailing security challenges in the country are threatening the peace and well- being of the citizens.

The award ceremony was put together to honour a few Nigerians for their contributions to society.

Among those honoured by the foundation were the former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (retd), who got a leadership award, while Justice Fati Lami Abubakar, wife of Gen. Abubakar, was honoured for her contributions to public service and justice administration.

The former head of state urged Nigerians to support the government and security agents to successfully combat the challenges.

READ ALSO: Imo Assembly deputy speaker resigns, 9 lawmakers defect to APC

He said: “With the present security challenges ranging from banditry, kidnapping and terrorism, I will say Nigeria is at a crossroad.

“We should therefore try as much as possible to give information and intelligence reports to the security agencies for timely action.

“We will always pray for peace and I am appealing to all Nigerians to put all hands on deck to eradicate this menace of insecurity currently threatening the peace of the country.”

Join the conversation

Opinions