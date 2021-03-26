Buhari, Abubakar meet in Aso Rock | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday held a closed-door meeting with the former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Personal Assistant on New Media to the President, Bashir Ahmad, disclosed this on his Twitter handle.

Ahmad wrote: “President @MBuhari receives in audience former Head of State Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd), at the State House, Abuja.”

READ ALSO: Abdulsalami warns Nigerian govt against negotiating with terrorists, bandits

Although the presidential aide was silent on the issues discussed at the meeting, it may not be unconnected with the worsening insecurity in the country and other national issues.

Abubakar ruled Nigeria from June 9, 1998, to May 29, 1999.

He supervised Nigeria’s return to democratic rule and handed over power to ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo who won the country’s presidential election held in December 1998.

Join the conversation

Opinions