Abdulsalami warns Nigerian govt against negotiating with terrorists, bandits | Ripples Nigeria

A former Head of State, Gen. Abdulasalmi Abubakar (retd), on Wednesday warned the Federal Government against negotiating with the Boko Haram terrorists and armed bandits in the country.

An Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abubakar Gumi, Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed and his Zamfara State counterpart, Bello Matawalle, had recently advised the federal government to enter into negotiations with the criminals to ensure lasting peace in the country.

Abubakar, who made the call when some members of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) led by the Chairman, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, visited him at his home in Minna, Niger State, said negotiations would encourage the criminals to wreck more havoc in the country.

He said: “Dialogue is not the best way but when you are the one wearing the shoe, what will you do? Our children have been abducted for over five days, even if you know where they are, it will be foolhardy to storm there and fight them because there may be casualties.

“Sometimes, there is a need to see the best way you can talk to these heartless people to see how you can get these people released. But dialogue is not the best way as it will embolden and encourage them to do more, knowing that you will always enter into dialogue with him.

“The law enforcement agencies need to work together to map out new strategies on how to deal with the problem.”

