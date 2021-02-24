Adamant Bauchi governor says ‘no apology’ for defending herdsmen carrying AK-47 rifles | Ripples Nigeria

The Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, said on Wednesday he owes no one an apology for defending Fulani herdsmen carry AK-47 rifles across the country.

The governor had earlier this month defended the cattle prowlers who had been accused of killing and kidnapping in several parts of the country.

He said the Fulani herdsmen only carried the AK-47 rifles to defend themselves from cattle rustlers and other criminals since the government at all levels have refused to protect them.

The comment sparked an angry reaction from Nigerians who demanded an apology from the governor for defending foreign herdsmen terrorizing innocent citizens across the country.

Mohammed, who reacted to the controversy that had trailed his comment on the herdsmen when he declared open the 2020/2021 Annual Livestock Vaccination Campaign held at the Galambi Cattle Ranch in Bauchi, stressed that he was against the profiling of the Fulani tribe as killers and kidnappers.

READ ALSO: Gov Mohammed defends herdsmen, says they carry AK-47 for self defence

The governor said labeling of a particular tribe with crime is unfair and breeds hatred and disunity in the country.

He said: “We kicked against the profiling of the Fulanis as killers and kidnappers; we have no apology for what we have done because what we have done is to say the truth. There is no tribe or group that is free from criminality.

“We are not saying that to spite anybody or spark unnecessary controversy, we have made our point. Nigerians across the board have discussed it and I am happy to say that from all indications, majority of sensible Nigerians have appreciated what we have said and that is the point.”

Mohammed reiterated his administration’s readiness to free up resources that belong to the Fulani pastoralists in order for them to have their own right of way and reduce the conflicts between Fulani herdsmen and farmers in the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions