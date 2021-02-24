Adamant Bauchi governor says ‘no apology’ for defending herdsmen carrying AK-47 rifles | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Adamant Bauchi governor says ‘no apology’ for defending herdsmen carrying AK-47 rifles
The Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, said on Wednesday he owes no one an apology for defending Fulani herdsmen carry AK-47 rifles across the country.
The governor had earlier this month defended the cattle prowlers who had been accused of killing and kidnapping in several parts of the country.
He said the Fulani herdsmen only carried the AK-47 rifles to defend themselves from cattle rustlers and other criminals since the government at all levels have refused to protect them.
The comment sparked an angry reaction from Nigerians who demanded an apology from the governor for defending foreign herdsmen terrorizing innocent citizens across the country.
Mohammed, who reacted to the controversy that had trailed his comment on the herdsmen when he declared open the 2020/2021 Annual Livestock Vaccination Campaign held at the Galambi Cattle Ranch in Bauchi, stressed that he was against the profiling of the Fulani tribe as killers and kidnappers.
READ ALSO: Gov Mohammed defends herdsmen, says they carry AK-47 for self defence
The governor said labeling of a particular tribe with crime is unfair and breeds hatred and disunity in the country.
He said: “We kicked against the profiling of the Fulanis as killers and kidnappers; we have no apology for what we have done because what we have done is to say the truth. There is no tribe or group that is free from criminality.
“We are not saying that to spite anybody or spark unnecessary controversy, we have made our point. Nigerians across the board have discussed it and I am happy to say that from all indications, majority of sensible Nigerians have appreciated what we have said and that is the point.”
Mohammed reiterated his administration’s readiness to free up resources that belong to the Fulani pastoralists in order for them to have their own right of way and reduce the conflicts between Fulani herdsmen and farmers in the state.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Spurs progress to Europa League last-16 after 8-1 hammering of Wolfsberger
Tottenham Hotspur have advanced to the round-of-16 of the Europa League after securing an 8-1 aggregate victory over Wolfsberger in...
Golden Eaglets to face Tanzania, Algeria, Congo in U-17 AFCON group
Nigeria U-17 national team, the Golden Eaglets will be facing Tanzania, Algeria and Congo in the group stage of the...
Bayern’s Musiala snubs Nigeria and England, pledges int’l future to Germany
Bayern Munich youngster, Jamal Musiala has pledged his international future to Germany ahead of England and Nigeria. The 17-year-old, who...
UCL: Giroud winner gives Chelsea lead in Atletico tie; Bayern thrash Lazio
Olivier Giroud scored the winner as Chelsea take control of their Champions League round-of-16 tie against Atletico Madrid. The France...
BREAKING… Tiger Woods undergoing surgery after sustaining leg injuries in car crash
American Golf superstar, Tiger Woods is currently undergoing surgery after suffering leg injuries in a car crash in Los Angeles,...
Latest Tech News
CcHub consolidates syndicate investments. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. CcHub consolidates first 3 syndicate investments...
Union Bank unveils UnionX to support startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Union Bank unveils investment to...
Gebeya launches app to help freelancers land job opportunities. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Gebeya launches app to help...
UK COURT RULING AGAINST UBER: What implications for other cab hailing apps?
The UK Supreme Court, on Friday, February 19, ruled that Uber drivers be treated as workers, acknowledging their entitlement to...
NASA’s Perseverance rover successfully lands on Mars, sends first images
After traveling through a 292.5 million miles journey from Earth, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Perseverance rover has...
Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to split annual rent into monthly installments. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to...