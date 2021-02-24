 SocialMediaTrends: Osinbajo the pacesetter; Abdulrasheed Bawa the 'eloquent', 'competent' | Ripples Nigeria
SocialMediaTrends: Osinbajo the pacesetter; Abdulrasheed Bawa the ‘eloquent’, ‘competent’

The following conversations garnered high engagements across social media platforms in Nigeria on Wednesday.

OSINBAJO THE PACESETTER

Some Twitter users are singing the praises of Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, calling him a pacesetter and a role model for his numerous achievements since assuming office in 2015.

Notably listed among his achievements as V.P which received high commendations were his commitment to implementing the administration’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) and the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) which many believe has so far, cushioned the effects of the country’s drift into recession.

The Vice President was also praised for solidly holding the fort for President Muhammadu Buhari while he was away in the United Kingdom on a seven-week medical leave in 2017 after suffering an “apparent deterioration” in health.

The commendations, however, did not come without criticisms from some other Nigerians who have labelled the Vice President’s office, “The Office of Silence” following claims that the VP always took the back stage in the face of pressing national issues.

SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians mourn lives lost in military aircraft crash & more

Abdulrasheed Bawa

Abdulrasheed Bawa might have earned the goodwill of most Nigerians on Twitter, Wednesday, after he was widely lauded for his display of charisma during the Senate screening following his nomination as substantive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The 40-year-old who now heads the anti-graft agency categorically denied before the upper chamber, claims that he sold seized property in the custody of the EFCC, noting that the said property in the agency’s Portharcourt Zonal office was properly disposed off by personnel.

“I never sold a single truck at the Port Harcourt office; the head office handled that at the time.

“Anybody that is familiar with the processes of the EFCC knows that the chairman doesn’t have the power to sell an asset but the secretary of the agency,” Bawa told the senate

Speaking on his achievements since assuming the Port Harcourt office, he said:

“When I took over the Port Harcourt office, they had 34 convictions but when I got there, we recorded 216 convictions.”

These reactions followed:

…By Okiemute Abraham

