SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians mourn lives lost in military aircraft crash & more | Ripples Nigeria

The following discussion topics got massive engagements from Social Media users in Nigeria, as they made top trends across social platforms on Sunday.

Abuja Airport, Rest in Peace, King Air 350

Nigerians are mourning the death of at least six military personnel involved in a fatal plane crash on Sunday morning.

The ill-fated military aircraft, NAF201, King Air 350, had departed Abuja en-route Minna, only to crash-land few minutes after takeoff on the final approach path of the Abuja runway after suffering engine failure.

A statement from the country’s Accident Investigation Bureau confirming the incident read:

“The Air Force NAF201 AB350 aircraft departed Abuja at 1033UTC with 6 persons on board including 2 crew. Aircraft reported engine failure at time 1039 and crash landed on the final approach path of Abuja Runway 22 at time 1048UTC.”

Video footages shared online showed the Fire Service already at the scene of the crash which had resulted in an inferno.

These reactions followed:

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has confirmed the unfortunate crash of its Beechcraft KingAir B350i Aircraft while returning to Abuja Airport after developing an engine failure en-route Minna. Sadly, all seven personnel on board died in the crash. May their souls Rest In Peace. — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) February 21, 2021

My condolences to the seven officers who died in the Air Force NAF201 a B350 aircraft that crashed today briefly after take-off at the Abuja Airport. I pray their souls rest in peace and their families and loved ones receive the strength to deal with this tragedy☹️. — 'Fisayo Soyombo (@fisayosoyombo) February 21, 2021

A chattered Plane crash at Abuja Airport. Lord Have Mercy

pic.twitter.com/RltPAxMQSF — EL-DAD (@ChristDeKing) February 21, 2021

Nigerian military plane, King Air 350, crashes after reporting engine trouble at Abuja Airport – en-route Minna. Rest in peace to all on board. Just read a tweep asking if it was the same aircraft used in Orlu, Imo State 😢💔 — Communicator (@DE_COMMUNICATOR) February 21, 2021

Military plane crash near Abuja airport runway pic.twitter.com/6u5ozAT6JR — Agba Jalingo (@agbajalingo_) February 21, 2021

People are products of different circumstances. Some hate the military for killing their loved ones at the Lekki massacre. Some are victims of military humiliation. Some have been helped by the military. It's just a scenerio of life. My thier soul RIP — Moses Med (@moses_medd) February 21, 2021

Abuja Airport: Buhari DON'T LIE to the Nigerian people. This @NigAirForce plane was coming from where? Orlu⏩ Minna abi. To reward more bandits with cash right? Stop Hypocrisy‼️ Innocent people killed in Orlu, Bandits paid. Stop abusing our armed forces #RIP ✈️🕊️#SpeakupDrKemi📣 — Nigerian Journalist Dr Kemi Olunloyo🇳🇬 (@KemiOlunloyo) February 21, 2021

Apparently, the ill-fated aircraft that crashed in Abuja today is a Military aircraft. Quite unfortunate news. May the souls of the departed Rest In Peace. — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) February 21, 2021

https://twitter.com/MensorDominic1/status/1363515996594651136?s=08

It breaks my heart extremely when Military men lost their lives outside the war front.

My Heart and prayers are with the family of those that lost their lives in the plane crash earlier today

May God accept their souls.

😭😭😭 — Royalty 🤴🤴 (@eebraheem90) February 21, 2021

#14thHeadies

‘Music Twitter’ is anticipating the 14th edition of one of Nigeria’s most prestigious music award show, The Headies, after the organizers had released a list of nominees last year.

The award show which is aimed at rewarding excellence in the Nigerian music and entertainment industry reviewed songs from July 2019 to September 2020 and would be held virtually.

The categories for “Artist of the Year” featuring Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Mayorkun and Tiwa Savage and “Next Rated” with Tems, Omah Lay, Oxlade and Bella Shmurda as contenders have proven to be the most anticipated by most Twitter users.

Music enthusiasts are expressing their support for their favorite nominees.

I love Bella so much 💐💐 he is such a great artist but truth is,,, Omah Lah is this year's Next Rated he deserves it pic.twitter.com/a1ANT99CHa — CHINAECHEREM 🔱🦄💐 (@FreshTitan1) February 21, 2021

Omah lay is for the girls while Bella is for the street in general, and street always wins. pic.twitter.com/rDhilk4zi7 — Bob Cyril (@BOBCyril2) February 21, 2021

The disrespect Omah Lay gets on this bird app is annoying. Bella shmurda is good no doubt but you shouldn't or even try to compare Omah to Bella. Omah lay is the bad influence🔥🔥 — Pakthehub (@pakthehub) February 21, 2021

Lol

Cause of cash app? 😏 — IP of Africa (@IpThereal) February 21, 2021

If Omah Lay doesn’t win the Next Rated Category off the #14thHeadies then it is rigged, cause no one comes close. pic.twitter.com/NQ9LG58EFs — Shugar 💦 (@iamkaydey) February 21, 2021

I think #14thHeadies should share the Next Rated Award between Bella Shmurda and Omah Lay. They both deserve it pic.twitter.com/w3IcaF0ZCa — DEE (@masta_dee01) February 21, 2021

It’s the confidence for me😌😌 — Ronkekanbai♓️ (@Fineries_) February 21, 2021

Davido too is on the list#14thHeadies — FLOJO BABYSITTER/AN AMADIAN/GOZIE& DJ SYPRO'S WIFE (@DeborahJimah) February 21, 2021

…By Okiemute Abraham

