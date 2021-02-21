 SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians mourn lives lost in military aircraft crash & more | Ripples Nigeria
SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians mourn lives lost in military aircraft crash & more

2 hours ago

The following discussion topics got massive engagements from Social Media users in Nigeria, as they made top trends across social platforms on Sunday.

Abuja Airport, Rest in Peace, King Air 350

Nigerians are mourning the death of at least six military personnel involved in a fatal plane crash on Sunday morning.

The ill-fated military aircraft, NAF201, King Air 350, had departed Abuja en-route Minna, only to crash-land few minutes after takeoff on the final approach path of the Abuja runway after suffering engine failure.

A statement from the country’s Accident Investigation Bureau confirming the incident read:

“The Air Force NAF201 AB350 aircraft departed Abuja at 1033UTC with 6 persons on board including 2 crew. Aircraft reported engine failure at time 1039 and crash landed on the final approach path of Abuja Runway 22 at time 1048UTC.”

Video footages shared online showed the Fire Service already at the scene of the crash which had resulted in an inferno.

These reactions followed:

SocialMediaTrends: Benin Republic to become Nigeria's 37th state? Nigerians react

#14thHeadies

‘Music Twitter’ is anticipating the 14th edition of one of Nigeria’s most prestigious music award show, The Headies, after the organizers had released a list of nominees last year.

The award show which is aimed at rewarding excellence in the Nigerian music and entertainment industry reviewed songs from July 2019 to September 2020 and would be held virtually.

The categories for “Artist of the Year” featuring Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Mayorkun and Tiwa Savage and “Next Rated” with Tems, Omah Lay, Oxlade and Bella Shmurda as contenders have proven to be the most anticipated by most Twitter users.

Music enthusiasts are expressing their support for their favorite nominees.

…By Okiemute Abraham

