Politics
Insecurity has set education in the north 20 years backward —Former Head of State, Abdulsalami
A former military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) has lamented that the insecurity in the northern part of Nigeria has taken education in the region 20 years backward.
The former head of state spoke on Thursday when he received officials of the Niger State chapter of the Campaign for Democracy and Human Rights (CDHR) led by its state chairman, Comrade Abdullahi Jabi, at his Minna residence in Niger State.
Abdulsalami noted that many children of school age can no longer go to school while those in schools are being kidnapped.
He said, “Insecurity has taken education in the north back 20 years. We are facing serious insecurity. Some heartless people keep kidnapping our children. forgetting that they too have children.
READ ALSO: Ex-President Jonathan links increasing insecurity, crime rate to drug use among youths
“Will they be happy if their children are kidnapped and traumatised?”
Also, he explained that insecurity is a major hindrance to the socio-economic development of the nation and called for all hands to be on deck to bring it to an end.
Meanwhile, he blamed the poor economic situation in the country on the effect of the COVID-19, saying it has handicapped the states and Federal Government financially.
“COVID-19 became a stumbling block to the world; COVID-19 brought a setback to all our programmes,” he added.
