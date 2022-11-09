2023: Gov Badaru proposes N178.5bn budget in Jigawa

The Jigawa State Governor, Muhammad Badaru, on Wednesday presented the 2023 budget proposal of N178.5 billion to the State House of Assembly.

In his presentation, the governor said the recurrent to capital expenditure ratio of the budget was pegged at 50:50.

This, according to him, reflected his administration’s adherence to the fiscal objectives of trying to strike a balance between consumption and investment.

He said: “While not compromising the imperatives for funding routine expenditure for sustained service delivery, we still need to continue to invest as much as possible to achieve our objectives of sustained and inclusive economic growth and development.

“This much is also clearly reflected in structure of the proposed capital expenditure whereby about 90 percent of the capital budget proposed to be expended in the economic and social services sectors.”

He said the appropriation for education and health sectors stood at N61.2 billion and N28.9 billion, representing 34.3 and 16.2 percent of the total budget estimate, respectively.

