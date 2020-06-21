COVID-19: Jigawa gov, Badaru, orders resumption of interstate movement

The Jigawa State government led by Governor Badaru Abubakar has ordered the immediate resumption of interstate travel and the suspension of all security checkpoints at its border.

Governor Badaru who gave the directive on Saturday while briefing newsmen at the Government House, Dutse, also noted that the state presently has only one COVID-19 positive patient in its isolation centre.

He informed that seven COVID-19 patients were recently discharged after they had fully recovered, and also noted that the state COVID-19 response strategy is continuously yielding results.

“As we ease lockdown, lift ban on weekly market days and allow interstate travel, it is also necessary to disband the security posts at our borders with immediate effect.

“Their expertise would be deployed if need arises as we continue this arduous journey against the COVID-19 pandemic in the state,” he said.

This came after the state government extended the directive for workers to work from home by another two weeks.

Governor Badaru who disclosed this while briefing journalists on the COVID-19 containment measures in the state, however, said the policy would soon be lifted.

He added that the state government would continue to observe, notice and sustain improvement in the containment of the pandemic.

The state government had on March 24 directed civil servants to work from home for two weeks as part of measures to check the spread of the virus in the state.

