APC CRISIS: Nigeria governed by strange bed fellows, who took power by conspiracy, deception –Fayose

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has reacted bitterly to the crisis currently rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and the manner in which President Muhammadu Buhari is handling the situation.

Fayose who took to Twitter to spill his guts on Saturday night ‘attacked’ President Buhari over the lingering APC crisis pointing to what he described as the helpless situation of Nigeria, while also adding that Buhari, who is the leader of the APC cannot even run it.

The former governor who had earlier described the APC crisis as a show of God’s anger, said that Buhari cannot even manage the affairs of his immediate family not to talk of his party and the nation.

“What is happening to the APC in Edo State is a pointer to the helpless situation that our country is now,” Fayose tweeted on Saturday night.

“The President who should be the leader of APC cannot even run the affairs of his immediate family not to talk of managing his party and the nation.

“Gold is only sold to those who know the worth. Sadly, Nigeria is currently being managed by strange bed fellows, who took it by conspiracy and deception.

“People who can’t even manage their own party; now, our country is bleeding seriously, and we must salvage it together,” he concluded.

