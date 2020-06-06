FG to tackle frequent flooding in Jigawa as fertiliser distribution begins

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, said on Saturday the Federal Government would find a lasting solution to the perennial flooding in Jigawa State.

Farouq, who stated this at the flag-off of fertilizer distribution to farmers affected by the flood disaster in the state, said the frequent flooding would threaten the potentials of Jigawa in food production if not addressed.

She said: “It is a well-known fact that Jigawa State is one of the major food producers in the country, with the citizens largely engaging in farming activities.

“However, the frequent incidents of flooding have continued to threaten their output and potentials.

“The ministry has taken note of this and is working with stakeholders towards finding a solution to this perennial problem.”

The minister disclosed that the distribution of fertilizer was the final phase of the federal government’s assistance to the affected farmers.

According to her, the gesture was aimed at assisting the beneficiaries to recover from losses suffered as a result of the flooding in the state.

She said the initiative is also intended as a poverty alleviation strategy which would in turn, empower the farmers economically.

