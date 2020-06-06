Ganduje says herdsmen causing ‘destruction’ in Nigeria migrate from foreign countries with ‘dangerous weapons’

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Saturday urged the Federal Government to seek the review of the West African protocols that allow free movement to stop herdsmen migration to Northern Nigeria.

Ganduje made the call during the inauguration of 200 Ruga Housing Settlements for Fulani cattle rearers at Dansoshiya village in Kiru local government area of the state.

He said there was need for the federal government to use the international blockage created by COVID-19 to stop the migration of dangerous weapons-carrying herdsmen to Nigeria.

The governor said:

“Such movements of the herdsmen always cause conflicts and destruction of human lives.”

He implored the federal government to seize the opportunity of the COVID-19 pandemic blockage to act on the herdsmen’s migration.

Ganduje added: “One can clearly see that these migrating herdsmen always move with dangerous weapons and are the ones causing conflicts in most places around the North and the nation at large.”

He also invited herdsmen from across Nigeria to come to Kano and enjoy the benefits of the state government’s new Ruga Settlements.

