CAN tells herdsmen who sneaked into Delta LG to leave for sake of peace

The Bomadi Local Government Area chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has asked herdsmen to leave the council for the sake of peace.

The herdsmen, who were said to have sneaked into Bomadi Council Area of Delta State, were asked to leave the area in peace, as the riverine communities said they do not want their trouble.

The Chairman of CAN, Bomadi chapter, Snr Apostle Sunday Ekeremor, gave the marching order when CAN Local Monitoring Team in compliance of partial lifting of church services ran into them on Monday

He said: “We are saying in strong terms that they should leave this place in peace because we have heard them causing problems in Uwheru Kingdom, Abraka, Delta North and other places.

“We never knew they are in this bush; we do not want them here because our women and children go to their farms and fishing camps both night and day.

“I called on the Bomadi CDC leadership to ask them to leave in peace because we don’t want the atrocities we have been hearing about them to come to this place.”

