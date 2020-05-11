Latest Metro

Police arrests trigger-happy officer in Abuja

May 11, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said Monday the policeman that shot and killed one Solomon Eze in the Karimo area of the city had been arrested.

The command spokesman, Anjuguri Manzah, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the Commissioner of Police in charge of the command, Mr. Bala Ciroma, had ordered an investigation into the incident.

He said the police commissioner commiserated with the family and friends of the deceased.

The spokesman said: “He pledged to ensure transparency in the investigation and added that the findings would be made public.”

