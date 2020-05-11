Imo govt traces contacts of COVID-19 patient who recently returned from Kano

Latest Politics

May 11, 2020
Imo State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Damaris Osunkwo, said Monday the state government had commenced the tracing of contacts of the state’s third COVID-19 case.

Osunkwo, who disclosed this in a statement in Owerri, said the patient recently returned from Kano and hails from Ehume in Obowo local government area of the state.

According to her, the 43-year-old patient was receiving treatment alongside the other patients at one of the state’s isolation centres and responding to treatment.

The commissioner disclosed that samples from persons considered close to the patient had already been sent to the laboratory for tests, adding that the ministry was investigating other suspected cases.

She urged the people of the state not to panic but to comply strictly with instructions and regulations on safe living and continue to report all suspected cases.

