COVID-19: Gov Ganduje extends lockdown in Kano by one week

May 12, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has extended the lockdown in the state over COVID-19 by another one week.

President Muhammadu Buhari had recently imposed two weeks total lockdown on Kano State following an upsuri of COVID-19 in the state.

The two weeks was to expire Monday night, however, Kano State Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, Tuesday morning told newsmen that the lockdown had been extended by one week.

He said that the decision was reached after the state duely consulted with the Federal Government and key stakeholders in the health sector.

“The measure is aimed at further reducing the indiscriminate person to person contact which is considered as one of the major ways of the spread of the disease,” he said.

The commissioner, whi said that the state government was not unaware of the consequences of the measure, uged the public for patience and to support the battle against the dreaded virus in the state.

He, also, appealed to the public to continue to maitain strict personal hygiene through regular hand washing, use of face masks, and social distancing.

