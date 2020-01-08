Miyetti Allah bans night grazing to prevent farmers/herdsmen clash

In a bid to curb bloody clashes between herdsmen and farmers through the country, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) of Nigeria on Wednesday banned its members from undertaking night grazing.

Miyetti Allah took the decision at the end of its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Damaturu, Yobe State.

Speaking with journalists at the end of the meeting, the National Secretary of Miyetti Allah, Baba Uthman, told journalists that the decision would be communicated to every member of the group.

He said: “This is a decision that has been taken by the highest decision making body of the association. As it is taken here, it will go down the ladder down to our members at the grassroots.

“They will be informed and sensitized concerning it.”

The group also banned minors from grazing and teenage girls from hawking milk.

It said those acts were the causes of cultural abuse and pose dangers to the underage.

The Yobe State Commissioner of Police, Abubakar Sahabu, said measures to avoid clashes between herders and farmers had been put in place.

He warned that herdsmen caught grazing at night would be duly prosecuted.

