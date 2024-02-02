DSS cautions against divisive tendencies, fake narratives in bye-elections

The Department of State Services (DSS) has cautioned politicians and their supporters against divisive tendencies, and fake narratives in Saturday’s bye- elections in 26 states across the country.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will conduct bye-elections in 26 states on Saturday to fill seats that became vacant following the death and resignation of lawmakers at national and state levels.

The DSS Director of Public Relations and Strategic Communications, Dr. Peter Afunanya, made in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He called on the electorate and parties in the elections to be of good conduct during and after the exercise in the affected states.

Afunanya urged contending parties to shun all acts capable of causing a breakdown of law and order.

“Beyond the elections, the DSS enjoins citizens to be patriotic and loyal to the Nigerian nation.

“Similarly, the Media, Civil Society, and Community-Based Organisations are encouraged to shun divisive tendencies and fake narratives likely to undermine national order.

“Public commentators, social critics and key players in the public space should consider the peace of the country over and above their personal or group interests.

“It is inarguable that it is only if there is a livable country that individuals, groups, or corporate bodies can pursue and realise their legitimate businesses and ambitions,” he said.

The DSS spokesman said the service would not hesitate to bring defaulters, no matter how highly placed, to face the full weight of the law.

