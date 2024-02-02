Nigeria claims troops killed 185 suspected terrorists, kidnappers in one week

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) claimed on Friday troops operating in the various theatre of operations killed 185 terrorists and kidnappers across the country in the last week.

The Director of Defence Madia Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said 212 other terrorists were arrested in the operation.

Buba said the troops also arrested 44 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 71 hostages.

He added that 224 assorted weapons and 2,337 ammunitions were recovered during the week.

According to him, the weapons recovered include 113 AK47 rifles, one G3 rifle, one PKT gun, 44 locally fabricated guns, seven primed IEDs, 1,382 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 387 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 74 rounds of 9mm ammo, 23 K2 rounds ammo and 111 live cartridges.

“Others include 5,410 empty cases of 7.62mm special, six empty cases of cartridges, two magazines loaded with 60 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 21 magazines, one pistol magazine, two bandoliers, two vehicles, 22 motorcycles, 47 mobile phones, 11 HH radios and the sum of N2.3 million amongst other items.

“In the North-East, troops of Operation Hadin Kai neutralised 45 terrorists, arrested eight Boko Haram/ISWAP members, and rescued 18 kidnapped hostages as well as recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition.

“A total of 133 terrorists comprising four adult males, 48 adult females, and 81 children surrendered to troops between January 24 and January 28, within the theatre of operations.

“A total of 129 escapees suspected to be terrorists’ family members comprising five adult males, 47 adult females, and 74 children surrendered to troops in Bama and Maiduguri local councils of Borno between January 24 and January 29.

In the North-Central, troops of Operation Safe Haven also neutralised 17 insurgents, arrested 64 violent extremists in Mangu and Bassa Local Government Areas of Plateau, and rescued three kidnapped hostages.”

