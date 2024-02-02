News
Nigeria claims troops killed 185 suspected terrorists, kidnappers in one week
The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) claimed on Friday troops operating in the various theatre of operations killed 185 terrorists and kidnappers across the country in the last week.
The Director of Defence Madia Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said 212 other terrorists were arrested in the operation.
Buba said the troops also arrested 44 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 71 hostages.
He added that 224 assorted weapons and 2,337 ammunitions were recovered during the week.
According to him, the weapons recovered include 113 AK47 rifles, one G3 rifle, one PKT gun, 44 locally fabricated guns, seven primed IEDs, 1,382 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 387 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 74 rounds of 9mm ammo, 23 K2 rounds ammo and 111 live cartridges.
“Others include 5,410 empty cases of 7.62mm special, six empty cases of cartridges, two magazines loaded with 60 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 21 magazines, one pistol magazine, two bandoliers, two vehicles, 22 motorcycles, 47 mobile phones, 11 HH radios and the sum of N2.3 million amongst other items.
“In the North-East, troops of Operation Hadin Kai neutralised 45 terrorists, arrested eight Boko Haram/ISWAP members, and rescued 18 kidnapped hostages as well as recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition.
“A total of 133 terrorists comprising four adult males, 48 adult females, and 81 children surrendered to troops between January 24 and January 28, within the theatre of operations.
“A total of 129 escapees suspected to be terrorists’ family members comprising five adult males, 47 adult females, and 74 children surrendered to troops in Bama and Maiduguri local councils of Borno between January 24 and January 29.
In the North-Central, troops of Operation Safe Haven also neutralised 17 insurgents, arrested 64 violent extremists in Mangu and Bassa Local Government Areas of Plateau, and rescued three kidnapped hostages.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...