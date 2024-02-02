Yobe govt shuts seven health facilities

The Yobe State government has shut down seven health-related institutions and clinics in the state

The Executive Secretary, Yobe Healthcare and Health-related Facilities Inspection and Monitoring Agency (YOHFIMA), Dr. Yusuf Ngamdu, disclosed this to journalists on Friday in Damaturu.

He said the affected facilities were offering certificates and rendering clinical services without the government’s approval.

Ngamdu listed the facilities to include Medical Career Guidance, Potiskum; North-East Biotech Services Limited, Public Health Consultancy Services, Potiskum, and Auxiliary International Health Sciences Academy in Nguru.

Others are Iqmi International Modern School Study Centre Potiskum; Aminci Nursing Home and Maternity, Damaturu, and an unnamed radio-diagnostic center opposite Primary Healthcare Centre Dogon-Zare in Potiskum.

The secretary urged the people of the state to be wary of the affected facilities to stem quackery in the health sector.

He warned private and public health facilities in the state against employing products of the affected institutions.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now