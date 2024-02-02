News
Yobe govt shuts seven health facilities
The Yobe State government has shut down seven health-related institutions and clinics in the state
The Executive Secretary, Yobe Healthcare and Health-related Facilities Inspection and Monitoring Agency (YOHFIMA), Dr. Yusuf Ngamdu, disclosed this to journalists on Friday in Damaturu.
He said the affected facilities were offering certificates and rendering clinical services without the government’s approval.
Ngamdu listed the facilities to include Medical Career Guidance, Potiskum; North-East Biotech Services Limited, Public Health Consultancy Services, Potiskum, and Auxiliary International Health Sciences Academy in Nguru.
Others are Iqmi International Modern School Study Centre Potiskum; Aminci Nursing Home and Maternity, Damaturu, and an unnamed radio-diagnostic center opposite Primary Healthcare Centre Dogon-Zare in Potiskum.
The secretary urged the people of the state to be wary of the affected facilities to stem quackery in the health sector.
He warned private and public health facilities in the state against employing products of the affected institutions.
