1.2m refugees fled Ukraine to Hungary, Poland – UN

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said on Friday at least 1.2 million people had escaped from Ukraine to Poland, Slovakia and Hungary over Russia invasion of the country.

The UNHCR spokesman, Chris Melzer, who disclosed this in a daily update on the invasion of the East European nation, said the latest influx of refugees from Ukraine was becoming increasingly worrisome.

“The refugee flow from Ukraine into Poland appears to be slowing down, for now but over 50 percent of the refugees from Ukraine are in neighbouring Poland.

“The flow of people is lessening and the lines are much shorter.

“The process has been streamlined and less people seem to be coming into Poland. Here, there are about two-hour waits for cars and pedestrians are passing through freely.”

